Taylor Swift seen arriving at the 2024 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift has been seeing arriving at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The songstress is there to support her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor’s boyfriend recently qualified for the major sports event, after his NFL team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

Videos have circulated online of the Cruel Singer arriving at the Allegiant Stadium alongside her mother, Andrea Swift and friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chief’s owner Clark Hunt, previously revealed at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday, that the 34-year-old will be there to cheer on her boyfriend: “She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.”

The Super Bowl will mark the songstress’ 13th Chiefs game.

The New York Post had also reported that the singer had previously touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The Blank Spaces singer was seen jetting into LAX Airport from Japan, after playing four nights in Tokyo.

The event will be held today, Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas and a host of celebrities have already been seen arriving at Sin City ahead of the game.

Usher is this year’s Halftime Show act.

