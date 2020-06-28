Taylor Swift reveals how she she has been spending lockdown with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

The singer also reflected on cancelling her first ever Glastonbury gig

Taylor Swift reveals how she she has been spending lockdown with boyfriend...

Taylor Swift has opened up about how she has been spending lockdown with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The Shake It Off singer has been in isolation with her boyfriend of three years.

Speaking about spending more time with her other half during the pandemic, Taylor revealed the couple have been enjoying old films and cooking together.

“A lot of people have been watching lots and lots of TV in this time of quarantine and I’ve been watching some old films I hadn’t seen before,” she told The Sun.

“I love spending a full evening cooking a meal, while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music, then watching an old film.

“I hadn’t seen Rear Window with Grace Kelly, by Alfred Hitchcock. It was phenomenal. During this time, I’ve also done a lot of FaceTime — especially with family, which is hilarious.”

Meanwhile the singer, 30, lamented missing out on Glastonbury this summer, as she was meant to headline the festival.

“I wanted to perform in places I hadn’t performed in as much, do things I hadn’t done — like Glastonbury.

“I haven’t done festivals, really, since early in my career. They’re fun and bring people together in a really cool way,” she admitted.

Speaking of the festival cancellation she added: “It’s so sad. But I know it’s the right decision.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.