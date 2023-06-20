Taylor Swift confirms she’s bringing her Eras Tour to Ireland

Taylor Swift has confirmed she’s bringing her Eras Tour to Ireland next summer.

The songstress will play Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 28 & 29, 2024.

The UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour will kick off on May 9, 2024 in Paris, and wrap up on August 17, 2024 in London.

To help tickets reach the hands of fans who want to attend the shows, there will be the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale.

Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page HERE up until Friday 23rd June at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe. Subject to licence.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city.

Tickets for all UK & Europe dates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while ticket inventory lasts.