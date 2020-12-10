Taylor Swift announces ANOTHER surprise new album

Taylor Swift has revealed she’s releasing another surprise new album, called Evermore.

Back in July, the 30-year-old shocked fans when she released her eighth studio album Folklore, which was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

Less than five months later, Taylor has announced she’s dropping her ninth album tonight.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern.”

“It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” she explained.

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.

“We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

“I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.

“And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…”

On top of her new album release, Taylor is currently in the process of re-recording her first six studio albums – after her back catalogue was bought by Scooter Braun last year.

The music mogul obtained control of the singer’s masters when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in June 2019.

However, Scooter has since sold her master rights to a private equity company for over $300 million.