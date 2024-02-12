Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have celebrated the Kansas City Chief’s win at the Super Bowl.

Travis who plays for the NFL team, emerged victorious after beating the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

After their win, Taylor congratulated her beau on the pitch.

The songstress was seen enjoying the game in the stands with friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, alongside her family and Travis’.

Earlier on Sunday, the 34-year-old was seen arriving at the stadium ahead of the big game, after much speculation whether she was going to appear or not.

The Cruel Summer singer touched down in LAX Airport on Saturday afternoon after playing four nights in Tokyo, Japan on her Eras Tour.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Clark Hunt, who owns the Kansas City Chief’s team, confirmed that the singer would be attending the event to support her beau.

She revealed at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday, that Taylor would be there to cheer on her boyfriend: “She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.”

Videos had circulated online of the Style singer arriving at the event alongside her mother, Andrea Swift, and friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

The Super Bowl marked the artists’ 13th Chiefs game.

Other celebrities seen at the event included, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet, Cynthia Erivo, Jay Z and Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Tate McRae and Post Malone.