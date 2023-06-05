Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘SPLIT’ after whirlwind romance

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly split, after a whirlwind romance.

The singer was first linked to the 1975 frontman last month, just weeks after her split from Joe Alwyn hit headlines.

According to TMZ, Taylor is now single again as she and Matty have called it quits.

The 33-year-old was spotted on numerous “dates” with Matty in recent weeks, and he even supported her during her Eras tour.

According to DailyMail.com, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe was “distraught” over her romance with Matty.

A source close to Joe told the outlet: “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

Before they struck up an alleged romance, Taylor worked with Matty on her most recent album Midnights, which was released last October.

In January, Taylor also delivered a surprise performance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.

While the source denied any suggestion there was an “overlap” between Joe and Matty, the insider continued: “Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

According to The Sun, Taylor and Matty struck up a romance last month, almost ten years after they briefly dated back in 2014.

A source close to Taylor told the outlet at the time: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source continued.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. ”

The source added: “Taylor’s pals are absolutely delighted because they reckon she and Matty are a brilliant match.”

“Obviously putting two such ­famous names together means a lot of fan attention and a LOT of eyeballs on the pair.”

“But Matty and Taylor are sensible enough, and fame-equipped enough, to handle it. Both of them have been — often unfairly — dragged through the ringer on a global scale.

“But crucially, they’re both brilliant, smart, kind people and, quite simply, have each other’s backs.”

It’s understood Taylor split from her ex Joe Alwyn in February, and the actor has since been linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird.

Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.

In recent months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio, but it’s unknown if they ever made things official.