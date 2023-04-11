Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn ‘never married’ – despite fan speculation

A new report has claimed Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were “never married”, despite popular fan belief.

Over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had called it quits after six years together.

A source told the outlet: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”

Contrary to fans’ popular belief, a source has told Page Six that Joe and Taylor never tied the knot, insisting that the rumours are “fully not true”.

It had also been reported that the notoriously private couple had been engaged, but this was never confirmed.

Another source told MailOnline of Joe and Taylor’s split: “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.”

“This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore.”

“It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years,” the insider continued.

“It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent.”

“They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.”