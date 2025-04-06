Taylor Swift and Blake Lively ‘back speaking’ as actress apologises amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are reportedly “back speaking” after the actress reportedly apologised amid Justin Baldoni legal battle.

The Daily Mail first reported that the singer had “taken a step back” after her name was cited in a lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni.

The source claimed: “For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be.”

The source continued: “Her friends also think that Blake’s ‘I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons’ text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession.”

“Taylor shouldn’t even be involved in this at all. She was only going over to visit Blake and Ryan with the understanding that the meeting would be over.”

However, according to reports, the long-time friends made amends after the actress apologized for dragging her friend into the legal battle.

A source told NewsNation: “[Swift and Lively] have worked everything out. Blake apologized and they are talking again.”

According to insiders, the Shake It Off singer halted communication with Blake in February, claiming that the A-list friends had difficulty moving on from the fallout.

A source told The Daily Mail: “Taylor is not communicating with Blake.”

“She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen.”

“Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate.”

The insider added: “She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into.”

“She won’t let external factors hurt her career.”

In recent court documents, Justin’s $400 million lawsuit cites Taylor Swift, Blake’s close friend.

According to Justin, Taylor once interrupted a meeting between Blake and Justin to compliment Blake on his new rewrites.

According to Justin’s lawsuit, Blake altered a crucial sequence in which the major characters first meet, and he met Blake at her house in New York City to talk further about it as the film was being made.

According to Justin, Ryan was present from the beginning, “singing the praises of Blake’s rewrite,” while Taylor showed up at the flat a few hours later to “give her two cents.”

In a statement to the DailyMail.com, Blake’s lawyers said of the lawsuit: “Ms. Lively previously sent her California Civil Rights Department Complaint in response to the retaliatory campaign Wayfarer launched against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns. Unfortunately, Ms. Lively’s decision to speak out has resulted in further retaliation and attacks.”

“As alleged in Ms. Lively’s federal Complaint, Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns. Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court.”

“Ms. Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activities described in the Complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law.”