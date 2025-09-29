Taylor Swift among famous faces who ‘honoured’ Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with touching speech at star-studded wedding

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran reportedly gave emotional speeches at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding over the weekend.

The couple, who got engaged last December, hired celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss – beloved by the Kardashians – to oversee their big day in Montecito, California, on Saturday.

Sharing official photos from their big day, the superstar simply wrote on Instagram: “🤍 9.27.25 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

According to PEOPLE, a host of stars attended the celebrations, and close friends Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift honoured the couple with a toast.

The source reported that Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, her stepfather Brian Teefey, as well as Blanco’s parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin, gave toasts at the wedding.

“At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night,” the source said. “The vibe was so much fun.”

“They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Steve Martin and Martin Short, who also spoke at the rehearsal dinner, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric Andre, and Finneas were among the other attendees at the couple’s wedding.

Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldaña, who costarred with Selena in Emilia Perez, were also present, along with a few members of her Wizards of Waverly Place “family.”

While appearing on Spotify’s Countdown to, in March, the famous couple revealed one of the first parties they attended as a couple was one thrown by close friend Taylor Swift.

Blanco noted, at the time: “No one knew we were dating and we were hiding.”

Since they both dated a Jonas brother in 2008— Taylor was seeing Joe Jonas, while Selena was linked to Nick Jonas— the duo have been close friends.

During her interview on Therapuss with Jake Shane, the Disney star Gomez revealed how she and Taylor originally met: “Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers.”

“I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was, it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing — She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet,” she told Jake.