Tattle Life founder to face up to 40 additional libel claims

The founder of gossip website Tattle Life, Sebastian Bond, has been threatened with up to 40 more libel cases, a High Court heard in Belfast on Thursday.

As a judge refused to lift an order freezing £1.8 million (€2.1 million) of Sebastian Bond’s assets, his attorney revealed the scope of possible new claims.

The Tattle Life case has been dominating headlines in recent months, after the Irish couple, Neil and Donna Sands, finally unmasked the owner of the toxic forum site through court proceedings.

His attorney argued during a hearing on Thursday that the order needed to be changed to allow him to access assets and pay for competent legal representation.

According to David Mitchell, his client shouldn’t have to sell off £1.6 million worth of different cryptocurrency assets, which might result in capital gains tax of up to 24%.

According to the Irish Times, Sebastian Bond is indicating he may challenge the court’s jurisdiction and seek to have the judgment against him set aside.

“That is manifestly unfair and unnecessarily complicated when it would be more straightforward to permit him access to frozen UK bank accounts in order to fund this litigation,” Mr Mitchell said.

“It is Mr Bond’s case that a campaign has been conducted against him where other potential plaintiffs are being encouraged to bring proceedings,” Mr Mitchell said.

David Mitchell also revealed that up to 40 letters threatening possible legal actions have been sent to his client.

“Mr Bond doesn’t have the funds to pay for lawyers to represent him in any of these escalating claims,” Mr Mitchell said.

“It highlights the extreme predicament he finds himself in as a result of the freezing order.”

However, Peter Girvin, for Neil and Donna Sands, said the pair were facing a “moving target” while attempting to establish the defendant’s finances.

“My clients’ concern is that Mr Bond is trying to ringfence £1.6m in Bitcoin … and if things don’t go well for him, he’s at least got his crypto assets and can disappear with them,” he said.

Mr. Justice Humphreys acknowledged a previously documented risk of financial dissipation in his ruling on the legal bid.

In light of the ambiguity surrounding Mr. Bond’s residency status, the judge found no evidence to support the tax liability assertions, characterising the Bitcoin as available “at the click of a button.”

“The defendant has access to very considerable sums of money represented by cryptocurrency assets which can be liquidated by him for the purpose of paying for his legal representation,” he said.

The owner of the website was legally identified as British businessman Sebastian Bond, after the High Court of Justice in Northern Ireland granted an application by Neil and Donna to lift reporting restrictions and name the defendants in their defamation and harassment case against the operator of the controversial website.

Neil and Donna were originally awarded £300,000 in damages against the operators of Tattle Life in late 2023.