Tasha Ghouri’s famous ex reacts to seeing her on Love Island

Tasha Ghouri’s famous ex has reacted to seeing her on Love Island.

The dancer reportedly dated Too Hot To Handle star Robert Van Tromp before she entered the villa.

According to MailOnline, the couple met in October 2021, and dated for five months before splitting in March.

Tasha entered the villa as an OG Islander on June 6, and has been coupled up with Andrew Le Page ever since.

Tuesday night’s episode saw the contestants take part in the heart rate challenge, where they all performed sexy stripteases for each other.

The dancer assumed the role of a Barbie doll, as she wore a pink latex bodysuit, and emerged from a giant toy box.

There was no surprise that she spent most of her time with Andrew, as she tried to raise his heart rate the most.

Soon after the challenge aired, Tasha’s ex Robert reacted to her raunchy performance.

In a TikTok video, the Too Hot To Handle star appeared lost in a trance before he snapped back into reality.

He captioned the video: “When you remember she use to straddle you like that…..”

Love Island fans were quick to flock to the comments section to point out that the video was about his former flame Tasha.

One TikTok user wrote: “defo about tasha from last night episode,” as another said: “he dated Tasha 😂😂.”

A third joked: “Take a sip of that drink because you are THIRSTY.”

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

