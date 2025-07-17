Tasha Ghouri gushes over new beau as he celebrates milestone birthday just days after shock statement

Tasha Ghouri has gushed over her new beau, CBBC presenter Cam Whitnall, as he celebrated a milestone birthday just days after a shock joint statement with ex Andrew Le Page.

The 26-year-old split from her Love Island beau in January, just weeks after she finished runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing.

Four months after their breakup, MailOnline has since reported that Tasha is now dating social media star Cam.

Now, the Love Island star has publicly shared her love for her new partner as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

He wrote on Instagram: “Life at 30. Still wild. Just slightly more endangered.”

“Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday messages everyone! Grateful for the people, places and wild moments that have shaped the last three decades. Here’s to the next 30 years… for conservation, rescue and for giving wildlife the future it deserves.”

Taking to the comments, Tasha sweetly wrote: “Happy bday dr dolittle!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Whitnall (@camwhitnall)

Over the weekend, Tasha, 26, and Cam were spotted holding hands at Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Festival in London.

An insider told The Sun: “Tasha and Cam have been dating for just over a month and are really happy.”

“She met him after moving close to where he lives and they connected on social media. They were all over each other at the Happy Place Festival where Tasha was giving a talk,” the source continued.

“Cam was in the audience and was grinning at her as she spoke with Fearne. It’s clear there’s a real spark between them.”

Last week, on Rylan Clark’s BBC podcast, How To Be In Love, Tasha opened up about her relationship with Cam, but did not name him.

Speaking on Rylan’s podcast, she said: “I remember seeing the guy I am dating on TikTok. I remember thinking he’s got a really cool job, like Dr Doolittle.”

“I slid into his DM’s and he was like, ‘Would you like to meet me for a drink now?’ I was like, ‘Why not?’.”

Tasha added: “I thought you only live once. I went with an open mind and we clicked straight away. He is very ambitious, he is driven, he is caring.”

“He’s got all these amazing attributes that made me go, ‘There is more I want to know about you.’ And we’ve been enjoying our company and seeing what happens,” Tasha confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Whitnall (@camwhitnall)



Cam’s family run Hertfordshire Zoo, and he stars in CBBC series One Zoo Three and BBC show OZT Goes Wild alongside his brothers Ty and Aaron.

The 29-year-old is also the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary, a non-profit charity that rescues wild cats and protects species at risk of extinction.

Cam has a major following on social media, with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

It’s understood that Tasha and Cam bonded over their mutual love for animals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Whitnall (@camwhitnall)

The sweet comment comes just days after Tasha Ghouri and her ex Andrew Le Page released a shock joint statement hours after he released a massive rant about her being on a dating app during their relationship.

in a statement shared with MailOnline, the pair have come together to address “hurtful comments” in a move that took place after Andrew accused Tasha of not being able to “keep his name out of her mouth.”

The exes have put Andrew’s rant aside and addressed the “noise” around their relationship as Tasha admitted to “making mistakes.”

They both expressed their wish to “move on” from the relationship after suffering “judgement and cruelty” from haters online.

Sharing her side of events, Tasha said: “I just want to address recent hurtful comments about me and & Andrew. We’ve always been open about who we are and what we went through, the hate and harsh words have been unfair and overwhelming for both of us.”

“No one deserves to be torn down, especially when they’re already trying to heal. We’ve both made mistakes, we’ve both learned, and we’ve both grown. But the judgement and cruelty we are facing from people online has been hard.”

“Please remember that behind every nasty post, every comment, every story, there are real people with real emotions. Always be kind.”

Andrew then added: “Tasha and I want to address the noise around our breakup, as there’s been hate going around that neither of us ever wanted.”

“Things were said on both sides, but at the end of the day, no relationship is perfect, but ours still had some incredible moments I’ll always be grateful for.”

“I truly just want us both to move on and be happy. Wishing Tasha nothing but the best, and I’ll always be proud of her.”