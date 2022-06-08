Tasha Ghouri ‘dated Too Hot To Handle star before entering the Love Island villa’

Tasha Ghouri reportedly dated Too Hot To Handle star Robert Van Tromp before she entered the Love Island villa.

According to MailOnline, the dancer met the Netflix star in October last year, and they dated for five months before splitting in March.

The source told the outlet: “Robert is gutted after seeing Tasha on Love Island. She ticks all his boxes and he had hoped to reconnect with her after regretting their breakup.”

The insider continued: “Tasha is the one that got away and he believes he let a gem go, watching her on the show this summer won’t be easy for him.”

Robert previously dated Christina Carmela after having met her in December 2020, when they filmed Too Hot To Handle together.

However, the pair split in September 2021, with Rob revealing to The Daily Mail that their relationship had become “challenging and uncomfortable”.

He said: “Since Too Hot to Handle came out life has certainly changed a lot and in more ways than one. Having a girlfriend in the public eye has been very challenging.”

“It’s been a mutual decision in terms of parting ways because we both have the same frustrations when it comes to the process, the way the show has happened.”

“Even though I think there maybe potential down the line, in however months or years to come, I feel like in this moment it’s gotten very challenging, and it has pushed us further apart.”

The 30-year-old added: “The relationship felt loving in the beginning but now it’s got uncomfortable.”

He said that the relationship got difficult after the show aired, explaining: “The relationship was so good and healthy before the show aired on Netflix.”

“As the show has come out it’s been much more challenging in terms of the relationship being under the microscope, distance hasn’t helped, although we’ve been fortunate enough to visit each other, certain arguments have still been blown out of proportion.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.