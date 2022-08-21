Tasha Ghouri admits she almost QUIT Love Island after being ‘targeted’ by co-stars

Tasha Ghouri has admitted she almost QUIT Love Island, after being “targeted” by some of her co-stars.

In a new interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, the dancer revealed she and her boyfriend Andrew Le Page were “ready to walk out” of the villa after the ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ challenge.

The 24-year-old explained: “I knew I was gonna get pies. I was ready for it, but it was more about the comments after that…There’s a level of banter and there’s [that].”

Tasha, who made history as the first deaf contestant in Love Island’s history, recalled: “I was standing there thinking: ‘Keep your head held high and don’t show a reaction.’ There’s a clip and you can still see it in my face [how upset I was].”

“It was a lot – I felt backed into a corner. It’s such an intense environment and hard to escape. You’re stuck in there together. I was ready to walk out.”

“A lot had happened in the space of three days and a lot of it was targeted at me. I was upset. I did kind of walk out. I said [to producers]: ‘I’ve had enough’ and Andrew said: ‘I’m gonna go with you.'”

Over 1,500 complaints were made to Ofcom about the ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ challenge and later, Dami Hope and Luca Bish apologised to Tasha for upsetting her.

Tasha continued: “Then all of a sudden the boys apologised… It was a bittersweet moment. I’m a very forgiving person. I didn’t want to live the rest of the weeks in a negative way. I forgive, but I don’t forget.”

She added: “Andrew standing up to his friends showed how much he cared about me. The fact that we fought back just proved to everybody, especially the public, that we are genuine and love each other.”