Tara Reid opens up about self-isolating with Jedward during the coronavirus pandemic

The twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, are living in the 44-year-old’s two-bedroom apartment, alongside Tara’s boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howard.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a photo with the pop duo, and wrote: “I’m so happy I’m with my bffs John and Edward @jepicpics.”

“Thank god they are with me during my quarantine my experience would not have been the same without them 💜.”

“Be safe we all care about you,” she added.

The American actress met John and Edward on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011, and they have been close friends ever since.