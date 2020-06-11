Home Top Story Tara Reid opens up about self-isolating with Jedward during the coronavirus pandemic

Tara Reid opens up about self-isolating with Jedward during the coronavirus pandemic

The Irish twins have been quarantining with Tara in LA

Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
Tara Reid has opened up about self-isolating with Jedward during the coronavirus pandemic.

The twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, are living in the 44-year-old’s two-bedroom apartment, alongside Tara’s boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howard.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a photo with the pop duo, and wrote: “I’m so happy I’m with my bffs John and Edward @jepicpics.”

 

I’m so happy I’m with my bffs John and Edward @jepicpics thank god they are with me during my quarantine my experience would not have been the same without them 💜 be safe we all care about you

“Thank god they are with me during my quarantine my experience would not have been the same without them 💜.”

“Be safe we all care about you,” she added.

The American actress met John and Edward on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011, and they have been close friends ever since.

