The influencer is already mum to a son named Gene

Tara Anderson announces the birth of her second child

Tara Anderson has announced the birth of her second child, a son named Jools.

The celebrity makeup artist shared the exciting news on Instagram, by posting a photo of her newborn son dressed in navy.

She captioned the post: “Jools Anderson came in to our world earlier this week, we are enjoying every second of him and I’m dying for him to meet his big brother Gene.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Makeup (@tara_makeup)

Tara and her husband Daniel tied the knot back in 2016 during an intimate ceremony at Carton House in Co. Kildare.

The couple are already parents to their 2-year-old son named Gene.

The beauty influencer announced her pregnancy last July, in a heartwarming Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Makeup (@tara_makeup)