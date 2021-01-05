Tanya Roberts dies aged 65 – hours after premature announcement

Tanya Roberts’ death has been confirmed – hours after her rep prematurely announced her passing.

According to TMZ, the 65-year-old died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The actress’ partner, Lance O’Brien, confirmed the news after receiving a call from Tanya’s doctors, who told him that she had passed.

The former Bond girl had been in hospital since Christmas Eve, after collapsing while walking her dogs.

The news comes after Tanya’s rep Mike Pingel confirmed her passing on Sunday, telling multiple outlets he was “devastated” by her death.

Tanya’s partner Lance later told Fox News that she was still alive, and that there was a “miscommunication” between him and Mike.

While visiting Tanya in hospital on Sunday, where she was being treated for an unknown illness, Lance was told that she was close to death.

Following his visit, Lance told Mike that he had “just said goodbye to Tanya”, which may have led to the miscommunication.

“Next thing I know, I get home and on my cell phone, there’s a [notification] that Tanya Roberts passed away. That’s the honest-to-God truth, exactly what happened,” he said.

He also claimed Tanya was in “perfect health” before her hospitalisation, and had been on a “four or five-hour hike in Hollywood Hills” prior.

Tanya is best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti in the popular sitcom That 70s’ Show, as well as Stacey Sutton in James Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’.