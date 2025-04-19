Talent agent and Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson dies at the age of 54

It has been revealed that former Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson has passed at the age of 54 after “a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis.”

The news was confirmed by his family, who shared he “passed away peacefully” surrounded by loved ones.

They added: “His strength, warmth, and sparkle remained with him until the very end.”

Julian is survived by his brother Adrian, sister-in-law Rachel, and his beloved nieces and nephew.

The talent agent was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of two and beat the life expectancy of thirteen years he was given.

He kept his diagnosis private for over forty years before opening up about his condition with Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show back in 2018.

“Cystic fibrosis is like a genetic, inherited disease. Essentially, it affects the lungs and the pancreatic system,” he explained.

“It builds up mucus so where you’re getting constant chest infections. So, you’ve got to mind yourself and, again, it’s all about you have to be on a regime, a permanent regime of antibiotics and medication to keep you as well as you can be.”

“It doesn’t define who I am,” stressed Julian. “I was encouraged to do everything I wanted to do. I wanted to dance. I was always dressing up, listening to music, watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies. Music was my medicine.”

It was that very night he announced that he would be launching the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (JBCFF).

His family also shared in the statement confirming his passing: “Julian’s mission was always clear: to provide vital support and services to CF warriors and their families, including a home from home while their loved ones receive treatment in hospital.

“His dream became a reality with the opening of Tranquility House – a space where families can find comfort and peace during difficult times.”

“This extraordinary achievement was made possible by the generosity of over 130 companies and individuals who believed in Julian’s vision. The remarkable transformation of Tranquility House, featured on Room to Improve in January of this year, is a testament to the power of community and to Julian’s unyielding determination.”

“Julian’s sparkle remains alive in Tranquility House, in the continued work of the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and in the hearts of all who knew him. His energy, passion, and joy for life live on through the countless lives he touched, the community he built.”

“The legacy he leaves behind. ‘Cha Cha Boom!’ – his iconic catchphrase – will forever be synonymous with his vibrant spirit, his unwavering zest for life, and the joy he brought to everyone around him.”