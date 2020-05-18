'This is a world-first for us!'

Take That is set to reunite – and Robbie Williams is back

Robbie Williams will reunite with Take That, it has been revealed.

The 47-year-old will rejoin the current Take That line up which includes Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a virtual lockdown concert – nearly three decades after the launch of their first album Take That & Party.

The four famous band members are said to have agreed on a “huge undisclosed” fee with BGL Group, which owns Compare the Meerkat, to make the online gig happen.

“The amount of money involved to make this happen is hundreds of thousands of pounds,” an insider told The Sun.

“The gig will go out into people’s homes over the internet and each band member will be performing from their own homes so they won’t actually be together.”

“They can’t be physically reunited because of travel restrictions and Corona rules but it is still them all coming together to perform their hits, something no one has seen in a long time.”

Take That expressed their joy on reuniting virtually during this difficult time.

“It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home,” they commented.

“I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again — it’s always a pleasure,” Robbie added.

The concert will raise money for charities who are working on the frontline.

The foursome will be performing on the music app Meerkat Music and it will begin a week on Friday at 8 pm on the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live.



On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.