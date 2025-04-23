Tadhg Fleming announces he’s expecting his second child with wife Alannah

Tadhg Fleming has announced he’s expecting his second child with his wife Alannah.

The social media star shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Alongside a sweet photo of their first child, Rae holding a baby scan, he wrote: Every troublemaker needs a partner in crime 👀😍🤍 #BigSisDutiesComing 🔜⏳”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Miriam Mullins wrote: “Congrats Tadgh ❤️🙌🙌🙌”

While Eric Roberts wrote: Amazing news guys huge congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rae, in May of last year.

The social media star took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: “Welcome to this mad world lil Rae Fleming 💕🥰.”

Tadgh shared several sweet snaps of both his wife and his baby girl.

Announcing their first pregnancy in 2023, he shared a sweet photo from their wedding day and another of their family pets with their ultrasound as Tadhg wrote: “This day 6 months ago we had the best craic 🤣🤵🏻❤️👰🏻.”

“➡️ Onto the next chapter 👀🥰,” Tadhg continued. “#NewAdditionToThePack #InsertSoppyAnniversaryQuote 😆🐾.”

Tadhg and Alannah tied the knot in Killarney back in May 2023.

The social media star proposed to his girlfriend in 2021, after nearly ten years together.