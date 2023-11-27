Tadhg Fleming announces he’s expecting his first child with his wife Alannah

Tadhg Fleming has announced he’s expecting his first child with his wife Alannah.

The social media star shared the news via Instagram on Monday evening.

Alongside a sweet photo from their wedding day and another of their family pets with their ultrasound, Tadhg wrote: “This day 6 months ago we had the best craic 🤣🤵🏻❤️👰🏻.”

“➡️ Onto the next chapter 👀🥰,” Tadhg continued. “#NewAdditionToThePack #InsertSoppyAnniversaryQuote 😆🐾.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Terrie McEvoy wrote: “Aghhhhh!!!!! Huge congrats to you both!!!! Life is about to get a whole lot sweeter!!!🥹🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” while Kayleigh Trappe penned: “That child will be some craic! Congratulations to you both ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Paul Ryder commented: “Waaaaaaaaaah! Congrats to you both! ❤️.”

Tadhg and Alannah tied the knot in Killarney back in May.

The social media star proposed to his girlfriend in 2021, after nearly ten years together.

Tadhg gushed about his relationship with Alannah in an interview with Goss.ie last year.

The Kerry native said at the time: “Lockdown definitely made us stronger, we didn’t kill each other! She’s definitely one of my best friends and she’s also my biggest critic. If I have any videos she doesn’t like, she’ll tell me straight, there’s no s**t.”

“She’s brilliant,” Tadhg continued at the time.

“With anything I do, she pushes me forward. She does her own thing, I do mine, and then we rendez-vous on the couch with a takeaway and talk about what happened in each other’s day.”

“We’re really excited to finally get married. It’s going to be really special. I’m looking forward to spending the future with her and all the dogs.”