Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the former model filed divorce documents on Friday in Florida.

Jennifer has requested sole domain over their home in Palm Beach, and asked to return to her former last name.

Earlier this month, Sylvester raised eyebrows by covering a tattoo of his wife with an inking of Butkus the dog from Rocky.

The actor previously had a large portrait of Jennifer tattooed on his right shoulder, surrounded by red roses.

On August 16, tattoo artist Zach Perez shared photos of him covering the portrait with a new tattoo of the bull mastiff.

After fans started speculating the couple had split, the 76-year-old’s publicist denied there was any problems in their marriage on Monday.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, they said: “Mr Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.”

“As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

“Mr Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Sylvester and Jennifer first met in 1988, and dated for six years before splitting in 1994.

However the pair reconciled the following year, and went on to tie the knot in London in 1997.

The former couple share three daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.