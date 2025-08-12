Sylvanian Families toymaker DROPS lawsuit against Irish content creator

Japanese toy giant Epoch Company, the manufacturer of Sylvanian Families, has dropped a lawsuit against an Irish content creator behind the TikTok account, SylvanianDrama.

The account is widely followed on TikTok and is best known for its humorous skits featuring Sylvanian Families dolls.

According to court filings, Epoch dismissed all claims on Friday “without prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs, expenses, and attorneys’ fees.”

Although there are currently no details of a settlement, it seems that Ms. Von Engelbrechten will be updating her social media profiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvanian Drama (@sylvaniandrama)

In a post to her Instagram account, the content creator announced she would be adding a new profile picture and also asked her followers to suggest a new name.

In April, Japanese toy giant Epoch Company, the manufacturer of Sylvanian Families since their debut in 1985, filed a lawsuit in the United States against Thea Von Engelbrechten, a content creator based in County Kildare, Ireland.

According to the Sunday Independent, the lawsuit alleged copyright infringement, claiming Von Engelbrechten used the dolls in online content and advertisements without permission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvanian Drama (@sylvaniandrama)

SylvanianDrama publishes short-form videos featuring Sylvanian Families characters in adult-oriented comedic scenarios, some of which include references to drug use and violence.

These skits are not affiliated with or endorsed by Epoch.

In its original complaint, Epoch argued that Von Engelbrechten’s videos could potentially mislead consumers into believing the content is officially associated with the brand, causing reputational damage and creating consumer confusion.

Epoch had been seeking a court ruling affirming that Von Engelbrechten violated copyright laws and engaged in false endorsement.

The company also requested an injunction to halt any further use of the dolls in her videos and pursued damages.

However, in a countersuit, Ms Von claimed the videos were “a parody,” with Vincent Allen, managing partner at Carstens, Allen and Gourley law firm, in Texas telling RTÉ News: “She is introducing these characters in a completely different way than Epoch ever dreamed that they will be used, and she’s creating entertainment”.

“What is she copying?” he said, “she’s just using their toys in a way that they don’t like.”