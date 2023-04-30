Sydney Sweeney spotted on date night with fiancé amid Glen Powell drama

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino were spotted on a date night over the weekend, amid speculation about their relationship.

The Euphoria star, 25, was first linked to the restauranteur, 38, back in 2018 and the couple sparked engagement rumours last March.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks as Sydney was spotted out and about without her engagement ring.

Sydney Sweeney spotted with her fiance Jonathan Davino on Friday (April 28, 2023) pic.twitter.com/27MrZ2FvQy — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 29, 2023

But on Friday night, Sydney and Jonathan put on a united front as they stepped out for a date in New York City.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple are seen wearing matching all-black outfits as they strolled down the street together.

It comes amid speculation about Sydney’s relationship with her ‘Anyone But You’ co-star Glen Powell.

The pair grew close while filming the rom-com in Australia, and some fans think that there is off-screen chemistry between the actors.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney between takes….. yep something’s brewing over there 😳 pic.twitter.com/Sq5736iYyo — al (@sanashelbyy) April 20, 2023

According to reports, Glen is newly single after splitting from his girlfriend of three years Gigi Paris.

The model recently unfollowed Glen and Sydney on Instagram, and shared a cryptic post on social media that read: “know your worth & onto the next.”

A source later explained to PEOPLE: “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back.”

“This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up. He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship.”

The insider added of Glen and Sydney’s rumoured chemistry: “They’re filming a movie that’s a romantic comedy! It’s like when people say about movie stars, ‘Oh, they have such good chemistry.’”

“It’s just their job. They’re friends that met on set. They’re costars.”

Another source said: “It wasn’t about infidelity. She’s on different coasts modelling, he’s on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms.”