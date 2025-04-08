Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell dating rumours

Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence on rumours she is dating co-star Glen Powell.

Following reports that her wedding had been called off, Sydney was spotted hanging out with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Fans have long suspected there could be something romantic between the pair after witnessing their chemistry on-screen.

Now, according to a source who spoke to the actress at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday, Sydney remained coy about the dating rumours.

The insider told The US Sun: “Someone she knew came up to talk to her and they seemed friendly. The person asked if Sydney was actually dating Glen and said she hoped she was.”

“Sydney laughed and played super coy and at one point even gave a flirty wink. She wouldn’t say it one way or another. ”

“But she did say she was ‘having a lot of fun,'” the source claimed.

At another point in the evening, the source claimed to have overheard Sydeny saying “she loved Glen so much,” but neither confirmed or denied the rumours.

Her comments come after Glen broke his silence on his relationship with Sydney, saying “timing is everything.”

On Wednesday, April 2, the Top Gun: Maverick star spoke about their reunion on Today with Jenna & Friends.

Host Jenna Bush Hager made fun of the actor’s recent dating rumours, stating: “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?”

“You know, timing is everything in this world,” Glen laughed.

“[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”

“You know, the Powells know how to do it right, and so all the people that love her were there, the Powells know how to crank it up!”

Last week, sources claimed that Jonathan and Sydney hadn’t “thrown in the towel” just yet, but Us Weekly later reported that their relationship is over.

“Sydney and Jonathan are officially split,” a source told the outlet, noting that the actress is “telling friends she is single.”

“They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it,” a second source claimed.

“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress.”

Sydney and Jonathan started dating in 2018, and got engaged in 2022.

Late last month, rumours began to circulate about the state of Sydney’s relationship with Jonathan, after she chose to delete a photo of her and her partner kissing.

The post was celebrating the New Year, and included a number of photos with pals, captioned: “the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favourite.”

Us Weekly then reported that the pair had “called of their wedding,” but were yet to break up. “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider said. Following reports that their wedding had been called off, Sydney was spotted hanging out with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted photos of the pair spending time together in Dallas over the weekend. The page also posted a series of anonymous tips that read: “Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are at a rehearsal dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Dallas.” Another read: “Sydney Sweeney in Dallas going to Glen Powell’s sisters wedding, went to park house last night, at hudson house brunch today with his cousins, but he’s not even there.” Glen and Sydney sparked romance rumours whilst filming 2023’s Anyone But You together in Australia, with fans claiming that their chemistry both on-and-off screen was undeniable. These romance rumours were further ignited when the Top Gun: Maverick star split up from his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, in April 2023 – only months after the movie was filmed. While promoting the movie, Glen admitted that he and Sweeney agreed to “play up” the dating rumours as publicity for the rom-com, despite the fact she was in a very serious relationship with Jonathan at the time. When asked about their decision to lean into their characters, Ben and Bea, Powell opened up about taking advantage of their “authentic chemistry.” “I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she’s very smart. She’s very smart,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor told Business Insider. “I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?” “Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” he explained.