Suzanne Kane reveals the ‘worst bit’ about leaving 98FM hosting gig alongside Brian Dowling

Suzanne Kane has revealed the “worst bit” about leaving her 98FM gig, which she formally presented alongside Brian Dowling.

At the beginning of June, the radio star released a statement announcing her departure from the weekday morning show only minutes after Brian revealed he was stepping down.

The pair have now been replaced by Leanne Flynn and Paul Ryder, who are “thrilled” to have taken over the slot.

Now, speaking with RSVP, Suzanne admitted that it was not an easy decision to take a break from the airwaves as she has a family to consider.

“It’s so terrifying. The financial side of it is terrifying because I like to shop”, she began.

“But also I had a support system at home, Joey. I was at a point where there was no return but I was just trying to figure it out and Joey went, ‘No, enough is enough now. We’ll call it a day’.”

Explaining how her husband Joey was her biggest support while she was off air, she said: “Over the past three months, every time I had a meeting, or a conversation, or a Zoom or whatever it was, Joey would send me the same two words: ‘Clear eyes.'”

“It’s a reference from Friday Night Lights; clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose. The meaning behind it is that you’re clearing your intention, your heart is full, so you’re not coming from a place of ill intent.”

The 44-year-old also revealed that after so many years, she found saying goodbye to all her loyal listeners one of the most difficult parts of leaving.

“That was the worst bit… Every single day, I think I got about 20 messages from people telling me, ‘I tune in every morning, I don’t hear your voice and I switch off. When are you coming back?’”

“I knew when I had taken myself off air there that day, I’d never be back. I knew that was it. So by the time the announcement was made, people were so shocked, but I wasn’t. I’d been through three months of grieving something that I loved and having to say goodbye.”

“It is the most bizarre feeling when you’re walking around and hearing your tag lines for your show and you’re not on.”

This comes after Suzanne broke her silence for the first time since officially leaving 98FM.

Also speaking with RSVP, she said: “It’s not my style. I have no want in the world to annihilate anybody. I don’t like confrontation or conflict.”

“I was standing up for myself, it was never about anybody else. My dad passed 20 years ago but he always taught me that you never get your point across when you shout.”

“I’ve learned that you don’t have to be the loudest person in the room to be heard.”