Suzanne Jackson shares update from Portugal after moving country

The influencer recently moved abroad with her husband Dylan O'Connor

Suzanne Jackson has shared an update from Portugal, after announcing that she secretly moved country.

The popular blogger turned businesswoman recently relocated to Portugal with her husband Dylan O’Connor, and only told her followers about their move on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Dublin native shared a video of her SOSU by SJ lashes in a Primark store.

Suzanne tagged Portugal as her location, and expressed how “proud” she was to see her products in stores over there.

The influencer announced her move to Portugal in a statement shared on Instagram yesterday.

Suzanne wrote: “Hey guys. Happy Monday. I wanted to let you all know that myself and Dylan have decided to go ahead with our decision to relocate to Portugal.”

“We have taken all neccessary precautions to get here safely and will continue to follow Portuguese COVID guidelines & restrictions while we reside here.”

“I’ll be on soon for a catch up,” she added.

The couple tied the knot at St Patrick’s Church in Skerries on August 5, 2017, before they hosted their wedding reception at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow.

Months later, Suzanne and Dylan moved into a lavish home in Malahide, which they’ve renovated over the past three years.

The makeup mogul installed a stunning walk-in wardrobe in their home, and only recently finished renovating their ‘Cigar Room’.

