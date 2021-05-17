The influencer recently moved country with her husband Dylan O'Connor

Suzanne Jackson shares first look at her new home in Portugal

Suzanne Jackson has shared a first look at her new home in Portugal.

The blogger turned businesswoman announced last week that she and her husband Dylan O’Connor had relocated to the South European country.

The SoSu By SJ founder revealed the couple will be splitting their time between both Portugal and Ireland, adding that they will be staying in Portugal for the whole summer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, Suzanne shared a glimpse of her new home with her 297k Instagram followers.

“Moving Day,” she wrote, sharing snaps of both the interior and exterior of the stunning property.

The influencer announced her move to Portugal in a statement shared on Instagram last Monday.

Suzanne wrote: “Hey guys. Happy Monday. I wanted to let you all know that myself and Dylan have decided to go ahead with our decision to relocate to Portugal.”

“We have taken all neccessary precautions to get here safely and will continue to follow Portuguese COVID guidelines & restrictions while we reside here.”

“I’ll be on soon for a catch up,” she added.

Suzanne and Dylan tied the knot at St Patrick’s Church in Skerries on August 5, 2017, before they hosted their wedding reception at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow.

Months later, the couple moved into a lavish home in Malahide, which they’ve renovated over the past three years.

The makeup mogul installed a stunning walk-in wardrobe in their home, and only recently finished renovating their ‘Cigar Room’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Jackson-O’Connor (@sosueme_ie)

