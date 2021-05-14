The influencer recently moved country with her husband Dylan O'Connor

Suzanne Jackson shares a glimpse of her new life in Portugal

Suzanne Jackson has shared a glimpse of her new life in Portugal.

The popular blogger turned businesswoman recently moved abroad with her husband Dylan O’Connor, and only told her followers about their move on Monday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Dublin native posted a video of herself in a gym.

Wearing a pair of black shorts and an orange sports bra, Suzanne told her followers: “I’ll get better gym gear eventually 😅😅😅.”

The influencer announced her move to Portugal in a statement shared on Instagram on Monday.

Suzanne wrote: “Hey guys. Happy Monday. I wanted to let you all know that myself and Dylan have decided to go ahead with our decision to relocate to Portugal.”

“We have taken all neccessary precautions to get here safely and will continue to follow Portuguese COVID guidelines & restrictions while we reside here.”

“I’ll be on soon for a catch up,” she added.

Suzanne and Dylan tied the knot at St Patrick’s Church in Skerries on August 5, 2017, before they hosted their wedding reception at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow.

Months later, the couple moved into a lavish home in Malahide, which they’ve renovated over the past three years.

The makeup mogul installed a stunning walk-in wardrobe in their home, and only recently finished renovating their ‘Cigar Room’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Jackson-O’Connor (@sosueme_ie)