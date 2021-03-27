Suzanne Jackson reveals why she hasn’t been wearing her wedding rings

Suzanne Jackson has revealed why she hasn’t been wearing her wedding rings.

The SOSU by SJ founder addressed concerns on her Instagram Story, after her bare ring finger raised some eyebrows.

The influencer explained that one of her wedding bands broke, and she hasn’t been able to get it repaired as her jeweller is currently closed.

The 36-year-old also denied speculation her marriage is in trouble, as she explained she just doesn’t like wearing rings sometimes.

“I don’t know what it is about the ring thing, people always think like me and Dylan aren’t together or there’s ‘trouble in the camp’,” she said.

“There’s no trouble in the camp – I just don’t always wear my ring. I’m not the only person who doesn’t always wear their ring, am I?”

“I don’t know I just hate wearing rings sometimes.”

The businesswoman married her long-term love Dylan O’Connor at St Patrick’s Church in Skerries on August 5, 2017.

After exchanging vows, the couple took a helicopter to the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow, where they celebrated their nuptials with family and friends.

Suzanne wore a stunning Hayley Paige gown from McElhinneys Bridal Room for the ceremony, before she changed into another two dresses for her wedding reception.