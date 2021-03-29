Suzanne Jackson reveals she’s ‘in talks’ to do a paranormal TV show

Suzanne Jackson has revealed she’s “in talks” to do a paranormal TV show.

The blogger turned businesswoman spoke with Irish hypnotist Keith Barry in his latest YouTube video, where she admitted she had “a good few” paranormal experiences.

The Irish influencer said: “I’m actually in talks to do a paranormal TV show… I have [had paranormal experiences] all my life.”

Sharing an example of an experience she had, the SOSU by SJ founder recalled: “I was very, very young and my father used to be a fireman, so he used to get calls during the night and he used to have to go up and down the stairs.”

“I used to always hear his footprints going up and down the stairs and I’d be like, ‘That’s just my dad going out to a fire.’ So one night, I heard the stamps going up and down, but they just kept going up and down. I was like, ‘Why the f*** is he going up and down, up and down?’ Normally, he just boots it down the stairs and goes.”

“It was very bizarre, but they were very loud footsteps, so I just thought it was my dad and turned back on my side. I woke up the next morning and my grandad had passed away, and I was like, wow. That was just weird.”

“I don’t know there was loads of different things but that was paranormal to me because my dad said he wasn’t on a call, he said he didn’t go up and down the stairs. But I was awake hearing this… So I don’t know, there’s been a few things.”

Suzanne also opened up about dealing with negative comments online, saying: “I’m over it at this stage… I don’t listen to it.”

“I do read it from time to time if it’s posted on my page or if somebody sends me something, I’ll read it. But I don’t get consumed by it and I don’t let the opinions of others influence me when they don’t even know who I am.”

