Suzanne Jackson reveals she and husband Dylan are staying in Portugal for the ‘foreseeable’ future

The blogger turned businesswoman revealed they will be living there at least six months a year

Suzanne Jackson reveals she and husband Dylan are staying in Portugal for...

Suzanne Jackson has revealed she’s staying in Portugal with her husband Dylan O’Connor for the “foreseeable future”.

The SOSU by SJ owner announced just this week that she had left Ireland, and she isn’t coming back anytime soon.

Speaking on her Instagram stories today, Suzanne said while their move is “temporary”, the couple would be staying in Portugal all summer.

The blogger turned businesswoman revealed that the pair will be splitting their time now between both Portugal and Ireland.

“We’re going to be living here a couple of months of the year, a couple of months in Ireland… it will be between the two countries,” she said.

The Dubliner added that her dogs aren’t with them yet but are “on the way”, and told followers she had to make sure their new gardens were “boxed off” so their pets can’t escape.

“It is looking very exciting for myself and Dylan to be out here potentially six months of the year. We haven’t decided on the exact length of time but we will definitely be here for the summer.”

While many of her followers are dying to see her new home, Suzanne said she wouldn’t be showing off her new life just yet.

Speaking on her Instagram, she added that she wanted to keep some things “private” and admitted she knew people were “talking about” her “good and bad and ugly, and I just want to avoid that s***,” she said.