The couple tied the knot in 2017

Suzanne Jackson reveals she and her husband Dylan have secretly moved country

Suzanne Jackson has revealed she and her husband Dylan O’Connor have secretly moved country.

The Irish blogger turned businesswoman shared the news via her Instagram Stories, revealing they had relocated to Portugal.

The SoSu By SJ founder wrote: “Hey guys. Happy Monday. I wanted to let you all know that myself and Dylan have decided to go ahead with our decision to relocate to Portugal.”

“We have taken all neccessary precautions to get here safely and will continue to follow Portuguese COVID guidelines & restrictions while we reside here.”

“I’ll be on soon for a catch up. Sue x.”

The influencer married her long-term love at St Patrick’s Church in Skerries on August 5, 2017.

They then took a helicopter to the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow, where they celebrated their nuptials with family and friends.

The bride wore a Hayley Paige gown from McElhinneys Bridal Room for the ceremony, before she changed into another two dresses for her wedding reception.

The couple moved into their stunning home in Malahide back in 2018.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan joins Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat through the biggest stories of the week.

The girls chat about the “disappointing” Line of Duty finale, Maura Higgins’ split from Chris Taylor, and the major Hollywood movie being filmed in Wicklow right now.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.