Suzanne Jackson reveals big plans to renew her wedding vows with husband Dylan O’Connor in Italy

Suzanne Jackson has revealed her big plans to renew her wedding vows with her husband Dylan O’Connor.

The popular influencer and businesswoman has always dreamed of having an Italian wedding, and plans to make that dream a reality for their 10 year anniversary.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, the SOSU Cosmetics founder said she wants to start planning the special occasion soon.

“Dylan and I are married eight years this month,” she said.

“Actually, we’re going to renew our vows for our 10th anniversary. I’ve always said I’d love an Italian wedding so I’d love to start planning for that.”

The Dublin native turned 40 last October, and is excited for this era of her life.

“My 40s will be my best years, I’m happy in myself. I have made peace and acceptance with where I am at. It’s true confidence and self-love that comes with age,” she said.

The businesswoman said she’s learned how to be more “mindful” in recent years, which has helped her professionally and personally.

“Dylan says slowing down helped me to speed up. I have a sharper vision, am more in tune and less frantic,” she confessed.

“Also, something I never had was a lot of patience. I’ve learnt patience over the last three years – breathe and think!”

Suzanne married her long-term love, Dylan, at St Patrick’s Church in Skerries on August 5th, 2017.

After exchanging vows, the couple took a helicopter to the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow, where they celebrated their nuptials with family and friends.

Suzanne wore a stunning Hayley Paige gown from McElhinney Bridal Room for the ceremony, and then changed into two more dresses for her wedding reception.