Suzanne Jackson records another boost in profits

The influencer has also registered a new company with her husband Dylan O'Connor

Suzanne Jackson has recorded a massive boost in her fortune, as two of her companies have accumulated profits of almost €7million.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, new accounts filed by her company CoHar Ltd show that profits jumped to €1.6m at the end of 2019.

It’s understood the company is behind the Dublin native’s work as an influencer.

The 36-year-old has over 297k followers on Instagram, and can charge thousands to promote products on her social media channels.

The newspaper has also reported that Suzanne and her husband Dylan O’Connor recently registered a new company called ‘DOC Motors’ with the Companies House.

The couple tied the knot back in 2018, and live in a lavish home based in North County Dublin.

The news comes just weeks after a cosmetics company co-owned by Suzanne recorded a €3million boost in profits.

According to accounts filed by SanFran Cosmetics Ltd, the firm accumulated profits of €4.917m by the end of last year.

Combined with her CoHar Ltd profits, Suzanne’s companies accumulated profits of €6.557m in 2019.

The influencer co-owns SanFran Cosmetics Limited with businessman Fran O’Gorman, and they both have a 50% stake in the company.

Fran owns beauty distributor Sundrelle, which in 2018 recorded a revenue of €31.2 million.

Sundrelle also distributes Cocoa Brown Tan by Marissa Carter, and Flormar Cosmetics.

Suzanne, 36, sells products from her SoSu by SJ brand through the company, which she launched back in 2015 – initially selling a range of nail polishes.

Since then, her beauty brand has expanded immensely – and she now sells a range of makeup palettes, false eyelashes, lip products, and makeup brushes.

Suzanne launched her own beauty brand off the back of her popular blog, SoSueMe, which she started back in 2010.

The Skerries native also has her own tanning brand, Dripping Gold, which she launched back in 2018.