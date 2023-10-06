Suzanne Jackson announces return to SOSU Cosmetics – one year after stepping back from the business

Suzanne Jackson has revealed she’s returning to her beauty brand, SOSU Cosmetics, as Creative Director.

The 38-year-old, who founded the company in 2015, appointed Caroline Dalton, former head of buying at Primark, as her new CEO last year in order to take a step back from running the business.

But now, the Irish influencer is ready to return to the company, taking control of the brand’s creative department.

In a message shared on her Instagram broadcast channel, Suzanne revealed that she’s back from her home in Portugal and looking forward to getting back to work.

She wrote: “I’m writing to you from my couch in Ireland, filled with gratitude for the time off I’ve had to reconnect with myself and the world around me. After officially taking a year off from SOSU Cosmetics, I am thrilled to announce that I will be returning next week as the Creative Director.”

“Many of you know that I have openly spoken about experiencing burnout. Throughout 2021 and 2022, I went through a phase in my businesses where I felt it was time to step back and explore new challenges and opportunities.”

“Taking a period of rest allowed me to recharge, regroup, and redirect my attention… It is in these moments of reflection that we can come back stronger and more inspired than ever before.”

“Now, I truly believe the time is right for me to return to business. I feel that everything happens for a reason, and I am filled with a renewed sense of purpose and passion.”

The beauty mogul first announced her decision to step back from the company in July 2022, and officially handed over the reigns that October.

RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars approached Suzanne immediately, and she became a contestant on the 2023 series of the show.

Suzanne told her broadcast channel: “I embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly. It filled my time with incredible challenges and amazing experiences.”

The popular influencer also admitted the axing of her The Style Counsellors show on RTÉ influenced her decision to return to SOSU.

She wrote: “As you may know, the Style Counsellors TV show was not recommisioned this year, and I see this as a sign from the universe guiding me to pour all my love, passion and obsession back into my own brand.”

Goss.ie were the first to break the news that The Style Counsellors wouldn’t be returning, which came as a huge disappointment to fans.

Although the businesswoman enjoyed her time exploring other avenues, she is excited to return to her own brand very soon.

Suzanne added: “I am thrilled to share that I will officially start my role as Creative Director on Tuesday.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for being there and cheering me on every step of the way. I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter, recharged, full of energy, and ready to go once again.”