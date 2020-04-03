Suzanne Jackson admits she ‘nearly died’ when followers turned up to the church on her wedding day

Suzanne Jackson has admitted she “nearly died” when followers turned up to the church to see her on her wedding day.
The influencer married her long-term love Dylan O’Connor at St Patrick’s Church in Skerries on August 5, 2017.
Over two years later, Suzanne has shared some never-before-seen photos from her wedding day, including a photo of the large crowd that had gathered outside the church on her big day.
Suzanne wrote: “Jenny McCarthy [her wedding photographer] just sent me this pic of the people outside the church at our wedding!”
“So lovely to see so many followers there to say hi… even though I nearly died when I got out of the car…”
The brunette beauty then shared a sweet photo of her dad Damien reassuring her that everything was going to be okay.
She added the caption: “My dad telling me not to cry and stay calm!! What a weekend!! Surrounded by all the people I love… And miss right now 💕.”
Suzanne and Dylan tied the knot in Skerries, before they took a helicopter to the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow, where they celebrated their nuptials with family and friends.
The beautiful bride wore a Hayley Paige gown from McElhinneys Bridal Room for the ceremony, before she changed into another two dresses for her wedding reception.
So.. as I said on Snapchat, I was going to keep this private… buuut, considering I shared so much of our big day with you all already, I figured, you’d like to see this too.. 🙊💒 It’s a lil teaser we received to get us excited for our main video in a few weeks! This was simply the best day of my life 💒👰🏻🤵🎊❤️ #sosuemewedding @cinematictide