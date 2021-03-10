Susanna Reid addresses Piers Morgan’s exit from Good Morning Britain live on air

The presenter quit the show on Tuesday after five years on the programme

Susanna Reid addressed Piers Morgan’s exit from Good Morning Britain live on air today.

The broadcaster confirmed his departure from the show on Tuesday, after facing backlash over comments he made about Meghan Markle on Monday’s episode of GMB.

As she opened the show this morning, Piers’ longtime co-host Susanna said: “A number of people, of course, will know the news and many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning.”

“Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme,” she continued.

“He is without a doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.”

“You all know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview. He, himself, clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.”

“There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decide to leave the programme… Some of you may cheer, and others will boo.”

‘Shows go on and so on we go.’ ‘He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.’@susannareid100 speaks about Piers’ resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

“He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years, and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have railed against.”

“It is certainly going to be very different, but shows go on and so on we go.”

Ranvir Singh, who stepped in to replace Piers this morning, told Susanna: “Well said. That can’t have been easy. It’s not easy, is it?”

“He’s a big character, lots of people have got in touch to say this was always on the cards, people are glad he’s gone, many viewers will be gutted this morning, because he is… we had our highest ratings on Monday, there’s a reason for that.”

“People want to hear what he thinks and people like to know whether they agree with him or not. They want to hear what he has to say.”

“We’ve all been on that ride, you don’t call him Marmite for nothing, there’s a reason for that.”

“We are here, the show is still GMB, we still do our job and we’ve still got lots to say and lots to debate, but of course for many of you, you will be scratching your heads a little bit this morning and we understand that.”

“A colleague of ours has left, so that is a different atmosphere in the studio today, it’s a slightly discombobulating feeling for all of us,” she added.

