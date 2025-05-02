Superfine: Tailoring Black Style – This year’s Met Gala theme explained

With the 2025 Met Gala fast approaching, celebrities and A-listers alike are preparing their final looks in line with this year’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

This theme draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the MET’s exhibition honours different characteristics of dandy style.

These characteristics are Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Heritage, Beauty, Cool, Cosmopolitanism, and Jock.

Jock is defined in Zora Neale Hurston’s 2009 book Characteristics of Negro Expression as a space for dancing, drinking, and other leisure activities.

What is dandy style? Well, think mid-19th-century elegance along with its attention to detail and strict tailoring.

It focuses on the highest quality of garments while touching on eccentricity to achieve a sophisticated and timeless look – a very exciting creative notion to hit the steps of the Met next Monday.

The MET Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years.

In the 18th-century, a new culture of consumption – fuelled by the slave trade, colonialism, and imperialism – saw the access to clothing and accessories that indicated wealth and distinction grow significantly.

Black dandyism sprung from the intersection of African and European style traditions, and the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style explores the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora.

This year’s Costume Institute’s spring exhibition will showcase garments, painting, photographs, and more from creatives such as Torkwase Dyson, Tanda Francis, André Grenard Matswa, and Tyler Mitchell.

All pieces explore Black dandy style, from the 18th century all the way to the present day.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Vogue’s editor-and-chief and Chair of the Met Gala Anna Wintour shared her thoughts on this year’s theme.

The 75-year-old will host this year’s Met alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and A$AP Rocky.

In fact, she is particularly looking forward to having A$AP and Rihanna arrive at the function.

“Well, I mean, first of all, they’re very talented, they’re very brilliant, I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style,” Anna told the outlet.

“I actually talked to A$AP Rocky yesterday about what he was going to wear, but no clue on what she’s going to wear yet,” she added.

She also admitted that she is rather excited for this year’s theme and seeing all the looks.

“I think it’s wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time, and also the amazing talent of many Black designers and for me, it’s a joy and an honour to work at the Met,” she said.

Likewise, Rihanna is a big fan of the fashion mogul and last October shared with Access Hollywood how much she was looking forward to the Met Ball.

“This is probably one of my favourite themes of all of them, I’ve had tons of incredible themes with the Met ball that I enjoy but this one, it made me respect it so much more,” said the Diamonds singer.

She also explained that she hopes this year’s party will make a “historic milestone” due to the important theme.

The Fenty Beauty founder continued: “It’s also a celebration of history and it’s just bringing it to the forefront on a platform where we’ve been kind of hidden and it’s just accepting it, like yeah! We got this!”

“We’ve been doing this and now I’m excited to see Anna Wintour put that on the forefront, so much respect, I can’t wait to be there. I’m not going to miss this one.’

Last year, Rihanna had to miss the Met Gala due to coming down with the flu. Her partner A$AP, whom she share two kids Rza (2) and Riot (9 months) with, also sat out of the event.