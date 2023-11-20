Suki Waterhouse announces she’s expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has announced she and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together.

The singer shared the news with her fans while on stage at the Coronoa Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday.

In a video taken by a fan, the 31-year-old said: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.”

Suki then opened her coat to reveal her growing baby bump as the crowd erupted in cheers.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she joked.

Robert and Suki are a notoriously private couple.

They first sparked romance rumours during the summer of 2018, when they were papped kissing on a night out in London.

The pair turned serious when they quarantined together during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the time, a source told E! News that the two were starting to think about their future together.

”Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source told the publication at the time. “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

Besides a few public sightings and rare interview comments, the couple remain private.

“They are very solid in their relationship,” a source told E! News last November. “They’ve gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he’s completely in love with her.”