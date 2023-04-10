Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Succession fans react to shock death of main character in the ‘best television episode of all time’

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for episode three of season four of Succession.

Succession fans have reacted to the shock death of a main character, in what has been branded “the best television episode of all time”.

While we’re only three episodes into the show’s fourth and final season, the creators have just delivered one of the most defining moments of the entire series.

During the latest episode, which aired in the US on Sunday and in Ireland and the UK on Monday, media mogul Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) died.

The family patriarch collapsed while on his private jet to Stockholm for negotiations with Swedish tech mogul Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) over the impending sale of Waystar Royco.

The episode had viewers on the edge of their seats, as it focused on the real time reactions of his estranged children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) – who learned of his declining health and eventual death over the phone, in the midst of their brother Connor’s wedding day.

From their conflicting last words to their father over the phone, to the fact we never actually see the moment Logan dies in the episode – viewers have been blown away by the show’s stellar writing.

Explaining why he didn’t have Brian Cox deliver an iconic death scene for Logan, series creator Jesse Armstrong said he wanted the episode to focus of the reactions his death.

“We didn’t really have a death scene for Logan, and that was obviously intentional,” he said in a behind-the-scenes video.

“We wanted to capture a feeling of death that people experience in the modern era, of separation of communication over phone and email.”

Succession airs Sunday nights on HBO in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in Ireland and the UK on Mondays.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us