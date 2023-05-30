Ad
Succession fans praise the show’s ‘perfect but brutal’ final episode

Succession has officially come to an end after four seasons.

The HBO drama concluded with the series finale in the US on Sunday night, before it aired in the UK and Ireland on Monday.

The 88-minute finale has received rave reviews on social media, as fans have praised the show’s “perfect” but “brutal” ending.

The series followed media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family’s fight over his legacy.

The HBO drama featured a stellar cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the show would end after season four earlier this year.

He said: “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Jesse said that he and his fellow writers had been planning the show’s end since late 2021, and admitted HBO let him make the call.

“HBO has been generous and would probably have done more seasons, and they have been nice about saying, ‘It’s your decision.’ That’s nice, but it’s also a responsibility in the end – it feels quite perverse to stop doing it,” he explained.

All seasons of Succession are available to stream on NOW.

