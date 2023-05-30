Succession fans praise the show’s ‘perfect but brutal’ final episode

Succession has officially come to an end after four seasons.

The HBO drama concluded with the series finale in the US on Sunday night, before it aired in the UK and Ireland on Monday.

The 88-minute finale has received rave reviews on social media, as fans have praised the show’s “perfect” but “brutal” ending.

I have so many thoughts, but in my mind, that was the perfect finale. Stunning, brutal television. #Succession — Erin Zammitt (@_erinz_) May 29, 2023

Jesse Armstrong and co. have perfected giving audiences a sense of false hope with #Succession that I don’t think we’ll see again. You give us what’s possibly the last moments of the siblings in good terms, only to tear them apart and leave them in the mud. What a series finale! pic.twitter.com/6NEMQKGmBE — Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) May 29, 2023

Farewell #Succession the best TV drama ever. Stunning writing, acting and visuals….and the ending it deserved. pic.twitter.com/aV66B9m7Ft — Stephen Jardine (@StephenJardine) May 30, 2023

Even when messed up and hard to digest, Shiv Roy made a smart move. Questionable, yes, but her choice. She wasn’t gonna win either way and had to pick up her villain. Shiv chose to be a Lady Macbeth. Jesse Armstrong, you filthy genius. #SuccessionFinale #Succession pic.twitter.com/ruxmxZ4nC8 — v (@StarcoVision) May 29, 2023

The #Succession finale was perfect in that I’m seething with rage and unsatisfied as fuck and yet every decision made complete dramatic and thematic sense pic.twitter.com/Rgoy72gQ3o — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 29, 2023

We just witnessed history. Not since Breaking Bad have I been this satisfied with a finale, so kudos to the masterful writing on this show. I am truly shook & absolutely astonished at how perfectly they ended this. Goodbye to one of the greatest shows ever made. #Succession pic.twitter.com/AcrdP8qvq5 — Ganeshen🌶️ (@Ganeshen5) May 29, 2023

The series followed media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family’s fight over his legacy.

The HBO drama featured a stellar cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the show would end after season four earlier this year.

He said: “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Jesse said that he and his fellow writers had been planning the show’s end since late 2021, and admitted HBO let him make the call.

“HBO has been generous and would probably have done more seasons, and they have been nice about saying, ‘It’s your decision.’ That’s nice, but it’s also a responsibility in the end – it feels quite perverse to stop doing it,” he explained.

All seasons of Succession are available to stream on NOW.