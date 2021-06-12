Strictly’s Shirley Ballas admits she ‘didn’t know her own name’ during Covid battle

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas admits she ‘didn’t know her own name’ during Covid...

Shirley Ballas has opened up about her gruelling battle with Covid-19.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge ­and her boyfriend Danny Taylor contracted the virus in March this year, and Shirley is concerned she might be suffering from “long Covid”.

During an interview with The Sun, the 60-year-old said: “I’m in the middle of having some tests for that, because there are now some other issues that have occurred.”

“We both got Covid and were both poorly and we’ve both had ­after- effects, from tiredness to certain lumps and bumps, and we’re dealing with that.”

“Although I didn’t have to go to hospital, I was in bed for two weeks and I didn’t know my own name. It was scary for a while.”

“I couldn’t get my act together, and that is not like me. I’m usually up at seven in the morning, going here and there.”

“So it was quite an experience and it has left that tiring effect.”

Shirley also revealed she contracted the virus shortly after she received her first dose of the Covid vaccine.

“I’d had my first jab and then I got Covid, then I got over the Covid and I’ve just had my second jab,” she explained.

“I would say that first jab definitely helped, for sure, so I’d encourage ­people to get their vaccine.”