Strictly’s Nick Knowles reveals injury will take ‘nine months to fully recover’ amid surgery

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nick Knowles has revealed his knee injury will take “nine months to fully recover” as he confirms he has to have surgery.

After having to withdraw from Movie Week due to a knee and shoulder injury, the 62-year-old TV host was eliminated from the BBC program in week three.

In addition to undergoing shoulder surgery to reattach his bicep, Nick will need to undergo rehabilitation for “two or three months.”

As the 62-year-old is set to face a lengthy recovery process, he hopes to be well enough to marry his fiancé Katie Dadzie next summer.

Nick told The Sun that he will be “resting until February,” before taking on his DIY SOS responsibilities.

“I’m really hoping I’ll be back on my feet by then, although I won’t be fully recovered until August next year.”

“We’ve booked our wedding for next summer and the plan is for us to be able to do a first dance.”

“It won’t be a full Strictly routine but I’m determined to have a special dance with Katie,” he added.

During an appearance on the BBC spin-off show It Takes Two, Nick discussed his wedding: “More importantly, I’m getting married next year and Luba is going to help choreograph the first dance.”

Luba assured Knowles and his fiancée that she would teach them the Argentine tango.

In response to a fan’s question about whether he will be doing the final series group dance, Nick revealed his future on Strictly Come Dancing.

When someone enquired on Instagram: “Will you still be able to do the end of series dance in the final? Wouldn’t seem right you not being there.”

Nick replied: “I’m not sure my injuries will allow – I have to wait for the knee operation until the bicep operation has healed so I can use crutches afterwards.”

“So I don’t think recovery will be in time sadly.”

In a video posted from his hospital bed last month, the presenter informed his followers that he would need to undergo physical therapy for “two or three months.”

He said: ‘Just woken up from my op.”

“All went well by all accounts so I have a reattached bicep now so bit of physio over the next two or three months and all should be right as rain and back to 100% I think.”

“So that’s one down and one to go on the knee,’ he added and captioned the video: ‘All done – thanks to Mr Ahrens the surgeon and all the medical staff.”