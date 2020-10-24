Strictly stars spark romance rumours – after exchanging flirty comments on social media

Strictly stars HRVY and Maisie Smith have already sparked romance rumours, after they were spotted exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.

The 21-year-old singer and the 19-year-old actress are both starring in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing – and have been flirting up a storm on social media.

Earlier this week, HRVY shared photos of himself posing in Calvin Klein underwear.

HRVY captioned the post: “fun fact: the window blinds were open and a whole office floor in another building stood and clapped as I got undressed (2021 calendar out now).”

In the comment section, Maisie cheekily wrote: “I think they were clapping coz they mistook u for 2009 JB.”

HRVY replied, “@maisiesmithofficial #onelesslonleygirl,” referencing one of Justin Bieber’s hit songs.

The EastEnders star then posted another comment, which read: “Omg you just reminded me my spaghetti’s almost done!”

HRVY then hit back: “@maisiesmithofficial stop flirting, you love spaghetti.”

Fuelling rumours they could strike up a romance, HRVY has gushed about Maisie in a new interview – but admitted he legally can’t go near her due to Covid restrictions on set.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “I love Maisie, she’s a great girl and has got great banter. When I saw her in her blue dress last week, she looked incredible. I can’t wait to see her grow and look amazing every week.”

“I’ve spoken to Maisie at the studios, but the thing is legally I’m not even allowed to go near her.”

“So for now we are great friends, and she’s lovely. I am going to focus on the dancing, and all that stuff can come second, but who knows what will happen after the show!” he added.