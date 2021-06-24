Strictly star HRVY sparks Love Island speculation after meeting with ITV bosses

The singer has admitted he's looking for love

HRVY has sparked speculation he’s set to appear on Love Island, after admitting he met with ITV bosses and discussed going on the show.

The 22-year-old, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year, has revealed he’d “love” to sign up for the ITV2 series.

Speaking on the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, the singer confessed: “I had an interview with the ITV bosses about other stuff and I was like, ‘So realistically, can I go on Love Island?’ And they were like, ‘I mean, if you wanted to.'”

“Do you know what, part of me think[s] I would, like, I would love to.”

HRVY admitted he’s a huge fan of shows like Love Island and Ex On The Beach, and said: “It looks so much fun.”

“It looks like so much drama but it looks like a proper whirlwind of an experience…”

“I’m looking for someone so I’d actually love to,” he added.

During his time on Strictly Come Dancing, the 22-year-old was linked to fellow contestant Maisie Smith.

But in a recent interview with The Sun, the singer admitted “nothing happened” between him and the EastEnders star.

“Nothing happened. It was funny to watch everyone talk about it,” he said.

“Sometimes we were like, ‘Shall we play up to it?’ We are really good friends and still speak.”