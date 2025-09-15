Ad
Strictly couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg expecting first child together

Joe Sugg, Dianne Buswell
Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and YouTube star Joe Sugg have revealed they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple, who met and fell in love while competing on the BBC One dance show in 2018, shared the exciting news on Sunday night.

They posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, where they can be seen painting on a canvas.

After a few brushstrokes, the couple unveiled their creation – an image of two stick figures holding hands with a smaller stick figure, accompanied by the date “2026.”

Their post, set to Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, was accompanied by the caption: “Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you.”

The announcement quickly drew congratulations from their friends and colleagues in the dance world.

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, as well as professional dancer Johannes Radebe, all sent their well-wishes in the comments.

Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg | Instagram

Stacey Dooley, the documentary maker who won Strictly’s 16th series alongside her partner Kevin Clifton, posted a jubilant reaction: “YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES” followed by a crying emoji.

Stacey and Kevin, like Dianne and Joe, went on to form a relationship and now have a daughter, Minnie.

Meanwhile, Dianne is gearing up for her return to the Strictly ballroom.

Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg | Instagram

She’s set to compete in this year’s series, which premieres on BBC One on Saturday, 20 September.

Last year, she won the coveted Glitterball Trophy alongside her celebrity partner, comedian Chris McCausland, making history as the first blind contestant to win the show.

