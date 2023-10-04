Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Love Island star Chyna Mills welcome their first child together

Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Love Island star Chyna Mills have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who got engaged earlier this year after a whirlwind romance, took to Instagram to share the happy news.

They wrote: “Our hearts are so full 🤍”

The Casa Amor beauty struck up a romance with the 40-year-old dancer shortly after she left the Love Island villa last summer.

Their’s relationship came two years after Neil’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

The pro dancer was previously married to his Strictly co-star Katya Jones.

The pair tied the knot back in 2013 after five years of dating, but split in 2019.