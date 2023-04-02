Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Love Island star Chyna Mills engaged and expecting their first child together

Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Love Island star Chyna Mills are engaged and expecting their first child together.

The Casa Amor beauty struck up a romance with the 40-year-old dancer shortly after she left the Love Island villa last summer.

The couple shared their surprise pregnancy and engagement news with HELLO! Magazine.

Speaking about the moment Neil popped the question, Chyna said: “At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time.”

“Then Neil was like: ‘Chyna, so is it a yes or no?’ because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: ‘Yeah!'”

The 23-year-old added: “After the baby news, we were on cloud nine – and now this. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Neil and Chyna’s relationship came two years after the 40-year-old’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

The pro dancer was previously married to his Strictly co-star Katya Jones.

The pair tied the knot back in 2013 after five years of dating, but split in 2019.