Strictly Come Dancing’s HRVY admits he’s ‘excited’ about potential romance with Maisie Smith

HRVY has admitted he’s “excited” about a potential romance “blossoming” with Maisie Smith.

The 21-year-old singer and the 19-year-old actress are both starring in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing – and have sparked romance rumours after exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.

HRVY addressed the speculation in his weekly column for OK! Magazine, describing the EastEnders star as “lovely and beautiful”.

He wrote: “I know there’s been a lot of speculation about whether there’s any romance between us.”

“It’s funny because I’ve actually seen her the least out of everyone because she’s not been in any of my rehearsal spaces.

“But yeah, Maisie really is so lovely and beautiful. She’s a really good friend of mine and I think she’s an amazing dancer.

“Not a lot can really happen between us because we have to be two meters apart, but I am a little excited to see how things blossom,” he added.

The news comes after the pair were spotted leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

HRVY shared photos of himself posing in Calvin Klein underwear, captioning the post: “fun fact: the window blinds were open and a whole office floor in another building stood and clapped as I got undressed (2021 calendar out now).”

In the comment section, Maisie cheekily wrote: “I think they were clapping coz they mistook u for 2009 JB.”

HRVY replied, “@maisiesmithofficial #onelesslonleygirl,” referencing one of Justin Bieber’s hit songs.

The EastEnders star then posted another comment, which read: “Omg you just reminded me my spaghetti’s almost done!”

HRVY then hit back: “@maisiesmithofficial stop flirting, you love spaghetti.”

Speaking to the Mirror, HRVY said: “I love Maisie, she’s a great girl and has got great banter. When I saw her in her blue dress last week, she looked incredible. I can’t wait to see her grow and look amazing every week.”